Notebook 'Bumro' song: Behind the scenes fun with the cast and crew

bollywood

Notebook has unfolded another chapter revealing the behind the scenes fun of the peppy take of the folk song 'Bumro'

The BTS video gives glimpses of the making of 'Bumro', which is a visual treat that features the adorable innocence and playful equation between Zaheer Iqbal and the kids. Depicting the hard work behind the dance routines of the song, the BTS showcases choreographer Mudassar Khan also indulging in fun moments with the cast.

Putting forth their individual takes on the song, the making video reveals 'Bumro' to be Salman Khan's ideation. Giving an insight into the fun-filled moments on the sets of Notebook, the makers released a BTS video series, and the last video showcases the refreshing chemistry and warm bond between the debutant actors. The charming Zaheer Iqbal is seen pulling Pranutan's leg all the time, creating a fun environment on the set.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you've never met? The trailer showcases Kabir talking about his love for Firdaus, showing how it is an unconventional love story dating back to 2007.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artistes, who play a vital role in the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

Also read: Tanuja and Kajol welcome Notebook's Pranutan to Bollywood with sweet messages

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates