Tanuja and Kajol welcome Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan to Bollywood with sweet messages

Pranutan who is making her first appearance on screen received the cutest message from Tanuja expressing her happiness for Pranutan's Bollywood debut and love for the trailer

Tanuja, Pranutan and Kajol

Pranutan Bahl who is marking her debut with Salman Khan's Notebook received the sweetest message from Kajol and Tanuja. The actress, who is living her dream as she embarks on her Bollywood journey with Notebook, has received an endearing message from Kajol and Tanuja, who are her family members.

Hailing from a lineage of versatile performers, Pranutan is Nutan and Tanuja's granddaughter, Monish Bahl's daughter, and Kajol's niece.

Veteran actress Tanuja complimented the debutante for her stellar performance and advised her to continue to focus on her work, as then nothing can pull her down. Pranutan who calls Tanuja 'Tanu maa' was amazed to hear such a positive and energetic response.

Not only this, Kajol took to Instagram, and wished her luck saying, "Best of Luck to My sweet@pranutan. Genes are genes but the sweetness is all you!"

Pranutan who is essaying the role of Firdaus feels very close to her character, and not only this, but she has also imbibed a lot of goodness and purity from the character. Coming from a law background, and a newbie in the industry, the actress believes Firdaus has changed her a lot because of her calmness and maturity.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artistes, who play a vital role in the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

