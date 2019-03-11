Video: Pranutan Bahl celebrates 26th birthday with Notebook co-actor Zaheer Iqbal

bollywood

Pranutan Bahl celebrated her 26th birthday with Zaheer Iqbal and the rest of the team of Notebook. We have the exclusive footage of the actress cutting her birthday cake!

Pranutan Bahl shared this photo on her Instagram account

Pranutan Bahl celebrated her 26th birthday on Sunday, March 10, 2019. The actor, who is a lawyer by profession, cut two cakes - a chocolate cake and a fruit cake in her vanity van. In an exclusive video, we can see that present at the small gathering was her Notebook co-actor Zaheer Iqbal and the film's other team members. Also, it was interesting to see how Pranutan refused to have the cake because of sugar. However, Zaheer made sure that the birthday girl had her share of the cake. The debutant wore a simple Indian dress that made her look pretty.

That's how @PranutanBahl celebrated her birthday yesterday, with the crew. #PranutanBahl is all set to make her debut in the movie #Notebook

Here 's wishing her a very happy birthday ð pic.twitter.com/4paEIO8yoM — mid-day (@mid_day) March 11, 2019

Zaheer Iqbal also arranged for a special theme-based cake of his film. Take a look at the picture here. Pranutan took to her Instagram to share the photo and wrote, "This is how he is..."

Pranutan is making her Bollywood debut with the film, Notebook. She will be seen alongside debutant Zaheer Iqbal. Granddaughter of the veteran actress Nutan, and daughter of Mohnish Bahl, Pranutan comes from an academically-driven background. She made her first working tour to Kashmir with the film's crew, which filled her with the positive aura and energy that the place has. Pranutan was enthralled to witness the heaven-like view of Kashmir.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers, Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artistes, who play a vital role in the story. The film is being produced by Salman Khan Films. Zaheer Iqbal was introduced to the industry by Salman Khan. Khan had taken to his Twitter account to introduce Zaheer.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

