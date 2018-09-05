Novak Djokovic considers his family as his No. 1 priority

tennis

Novak Djokovic admits his slump-busting Wimbledon victory came as a relief, but now that he's a father of two it's not tennis that determines whether he's happy or not

New York: Novak Djokovic admits his slump-busting Wimbledon victory came as a relief, but now that he's a father of two it's not tennis that determines whether he's happy or not. "There is a lot more happening in my life than tennis only," the 13-time Grand Slam winner said after reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday.



Tennis star Novak Djokovic with son Stefan and daughter Tara

"Of course I do feel better if I win a tennis match that I worked very hard for. If I lose it it's not going to change the course of my every day for a certain period. "Things have changed," added Djokovic, whose son Stefan was born in October of 2014 before he and wife Jelena welcomed daughter Tara in September of last year. "So there are things that make you happy even when you lose a tennis match. I'm going first try to put the kids to sleep. When you go home there is no tennis No. 1, family is No. 1," he said.



