Novak Djokovic gets romantic for wife Jelena on her birthday. See post

World No. 1 Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic posted a sweet message to wish wife Jelena, who turned 34 on Wednesday.

He tweeted this picture to his 8.7 million followers and wrote: "Happy Birthday amore!! Your light lifts us every day! We love you so much. Thank you for giving your whole family and for loving and providing support when you need it most. I am grateful to have you in

my life."

The couple have two kids — Stefan, five and Tara, two.

