Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka crash out of ATP Indian Wells Masters

tennis

Bencic ranked 23rd in the world, defeated Osaka 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the prestigious WTA premier mandatory event, where Osaka won her first tour title last year.

A dejected Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber stunned Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday, claiming his first career win over a World No. 1 player to reach the fourth round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

Halep ousted too

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Naomi Osaka crashed out of Indian Wells, routed by Belinda Bencic on a day that saw second-ranked Simona Halep sent packing, too. Bencic ranked 23rd in the world, defeated Osaka 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the prestigious WTA premier mandatory event, where Osaka won her first tour title last year.



Naomi Osaka. Pics/AFP

Halep, the 2015 Indian Wells winner, fell to Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Serbian superstar Djokovic was playing his first tournament since lifting a record seventh title in Melbourne, taking his tally of Grand Slam victories to 15. He had won eight of nine prior meetings with Kohlschreiber, but could find no answer to the 39th-ranked veteran, who had come up empty in 11 prior attempts to beat a top-ranked rival. "It's a very special moment," Kohlschreiber said. "Of course, playing the top guys is always a big pleasure, but most of the time they beat you."

Nadal, Federer advance

World No. 2 Nadal stayed on track to improve that number as he swept past Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16. Nadal took his record against the World No. 26 to 7-0 in emphatic style, never facing a break point in a match lasting an hour and 16 minutes.Fourth-seed Roger Federer eased through with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over friend and fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever