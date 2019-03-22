Novak Djokovic plays down reports of rift with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal over ousting of ATP chief

tennis

Djokovic maintains he would welcome the input of the Swiss and Spanish legends. "We welcome them as well as anyone else who wants to join the political discussions," Djokovic said ahead of the Miami Open, where he is due to begin play today

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic played down a reported rift with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Wednesday, saying he welcomed their views on the controversial ousting of ATP Chairman Chris Kermode.

Federer and Nadal ripped top-ranked Djokovic, current president of the ATP Player Council, for failing to contact them over the decision to terminate Englishman Kermode, whose reign began in 2014 and concludes at year's end after a vote at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Serbian star Djokovic vociferously pushed for change despite many within the game strongly advocating for Kermode to remain in charge. Federer said on Wednesday he was not "chasing" Djokovic for an explanation despite claiming it was "hard to understand" why Djokovic turned down a request to discuss the situation.

Djokovic maintains he would welcome the input of the Swiss and Spanish legends. "We welcome them as well as anyone else who wants to join the political discussions," Djokovic said ahead of the Miami Open, where he is due to begin play today.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates