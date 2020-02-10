Novak Djokovic raises Rs 1.99 crore in Season Of Giving campaign

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and wife, Jelena, have decided to match all the donations to his Novak Djokovic Foundation from their Season of Giving campaign according to a press release from the ATP Tour.

Donors contributed $140,000 (approx Rs 99.6 lakh) to the campaign which was matched by the Serbian ace's family, taking the total contribution to $280,000 (approx Rs 1.99 cr).

The entire amount will be used to build more pre-schools in Serbia. "Thanks to your donations. We have exceeded the goal of this year's Season of Giving too and reached the incredible amount of USD 140,000 which will help us open new pre-schools for children in Serbia," the World No. 1 said in a statement.

