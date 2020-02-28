Novak Djokovic shares photo with 'amazing human' Maria Sharapova

Tennis star Novak Djokovic on Thursday congratulated five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova on her retirement and wished for her future endeavors. Djokovic shared a picture of himself with Sharapova and captioned it, "Amazing career. Amazing leader. Amazing human. Thank you for all you've done for tennis @MariaSharapova. I can't wait to watch your journey continue off the court."

Russian tennis star Sharapova on Wednesday announced her retirement from the game. The 32-year-old last won a grand slam in 2014 when she clinched the French Open for the second time. Sharapova burst onto the tennis scene as a 17-year-old in 2004 when she defeated number one seed Serena Williams in the final of Wimbledon to claim her first grand slam.

In 2006, she clinched her second Grand Slam title as she won the US Open.

