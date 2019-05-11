Novak Djokovic strolls, Roger Federer exits

tennis

Serbia's World No. 1 progresses to semis after Croatia's Cilic withdraws with illness; Swiss ace falls to Thiem

Novak Djokovic returns to Marin Cilic in the quarter-final of the Madrid Open yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic walked into the semi-finals of the Madrid Masters yesterday when ninth-seeded Marin Cilic withdrew before their match with stomach problems, officials said.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem saved two match points to defeat Roger Federer 3-6, 7-6 (13/11), 6-4 and reach the semi-finals. Austrian fifth seed and Barcelona champion Thiem will play Djokovic today.

Earlier, Cilic tweeted his regrets. "I am sorry to announce that I must withdraw from today's match. I have had a terrible night dealing with a case of food poisoning," he wrote. "I am extremely disappointed to have my time in Madrid end in this way. Thank you for the support." .

Cilic, winner of the US Open five years ago, entered Madrid with a 4-6 record and two clay losses but had started getting his game in gear.

The Croatian saved four match points against Martin Klizan in his opening match on Monday and needed three sets to win each of his next two encounters. Djokovic won the Madrid title in 2016 and 2011.

