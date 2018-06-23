Novak Djokovic went hiking with Jelena after French Open

So that's what happened, and this was the best way to sort of, say, bounce back from such a loss in Paris. It was hiking with my wife (Jelena) with no kids for five days if you really want to know," Djokovic told Tennis World USA

Novak Djokovic with wife Jelena

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has said that he went on a holiday with wife Jelena after his French Open quarter-final loss to the Italian Marco Cecchinato. "I had to just take some time off the court, you know, and just recharge the batteries physically and mentally and just get back on it.

Djokovic added how he enjoyed the time away from tennis and the kids. "It was a wonderful time after two years of not having a break only with her without kids. We were very far away from any tennis court, in nature, and it was the best way to clear the mind," added Djokovic.

