Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena blames stress after fans troll her for not wearing mask properly. See post

Tennis champ Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena has explained why she did not wear her mask properly (below) on the sidelines of the French Open recently.

Fans took to social media to call out Jelena for wearing her mask below her nose while in the stands, watching her husband play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open semi-final.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Shoutout to the one guy in Djokovic's box not even pretending to wear the mask." Jelena replied: "I have stress related breathing issues when watching my husband play."

That one “guy” has exemption from doctors. Not everything is Covid related. I on the other hand, have less official reason- stress related breathing issues when watching my husband play. Ppl surrounding us are all tested and negative. https://t.co/W32OsHTHHF — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) October 10, 2020

Novak Djokovic went on to beat Tsitsipas in the semifinal and then face Rafael Nadal in a high-profile clash at the French Open final. Defending champion Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in the final, 6–0, 6–2, 7–5 to win the Men's Singles tennis title at the 2020 French Open.

The Serbian tennis star and multiple Grand Slam winner began dating Jelena back in 2005. In September 2013, Djokovic and Jelena got engaged and a year later in July 2014, the couple got married. In October 2014, Djoko and Jelena welcomed their first child, a boy, and named him Stefan. Three years later, in 2017, they had a daughter and named her Tara.

