Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena rues lack of privacy

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena has spoken about the challenges of being married to a famous athlete and said the constant spotlight is affecting her.

Jelena, 33, did not travel to Melbourne to see her husband win his eighth Australian Open title recently.

Speaking to Serbian website, Vesti Online, Jelena, who is married to the 17-time Grand Slam champion since 2014, said: "When you are young, the spotlight and attention certainly feel comfortable. At first, the experience does not alarm you because it can bring you some difficulties. We look at public figures and think that kind of publicity is okay."

She added, "But as time goes on, you lack anonymity, you lack the privacy to be able to do whatever you like at any time, in any situation."

