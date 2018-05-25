Now, a Baahubali web series on Sivagami's life

Makers of blockbuster said to be in talks with Netflix to create web series tracing queen mother Sivagami's life before Mahishmati



Ramya Krishnan Still Movie Bahu Baahubali

Rumours were rife that the success of the Baahubali franchise may spawn a web series on one of its pivotal characters. Now, it has been learnt that producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni - who backed the magnum opus - are in talks with streaming giant Netflix to create a web series on Sivagami. Essayed by Ramya Krishnan in the films, Sivagami is the queen mother who ruled Mahishmati with an iron hand.

Said to be based on the novel, The Rise Of Sivagami, the show will focus on the Baahubali character's life before she married into the Mahishmati kingdom, and her subsequent rise to power. A source reveals that the principal shooting will start in August.



Shobu Yarlagadda

"It will be a multi-lingual web series and the first season will have 10 episodes. Gurmeet Singh, who was the associate producer on Inside Edge, will helm the project." The source adds that a massive set is being erected at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. "Since the web series focuses on Sivagami's early years, it remains unclear if the character will be played by Ramya. But she may have a cameo appearance." Singh and the production house remained unavailable for comment.

Also read: SS Rajamouli happy over Baahubali 2's response in Japan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates