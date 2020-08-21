Now a web series on Meena Kumari

The life of Meena Kumari (1933-1972) will come alive in a web series based on Ashwini Bhatnagar's 2019 biography, Starring... Mahjabeen as Meena Kumari. The show, produced by Prabhleen Kaur, will unveil the Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) and Pakeezah (1972) actor's enigmatic persona. The cast and crew is yet to be ascertained. Kaur also plans to make a feature film on the legendary star. Kumari has been described as a 'historically incomparable' actor of Hindi films and the 'tragedy queen'. Meena Kumari was married to filmmaker and screenwriter Kamal Amrohi. She passed away on March 31, 1972, due to liver cirrhosis aged 38.

Born on August 1, 1933, Meena Kumari in her 33 years journey in the Indian cinema starred in about 92 films, including Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Pakeezah, Mere Apne, Aarti, Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Foot Path, Dil Ek Mandir and Kaajal. Meena Kumari started working at the age of 4, to help support her family. She became a common face at various studios.

Meena made her acting debut at the age of 7, as a child actor in Farzande Watan. She played the daughter of Jairaj Singh in the movie. In the year, 1950, she also played Jairaj Singh's love interest in the film Maghroor. Meena Kumari's original name was Mehajabeen Naaz. The director of Farzande Watan, Vijay Bhatt, changed her name to Baby Meena for his movie. Once she grew up, she became popularly known as Meena Kumari.

