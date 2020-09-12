Now, Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan's song 'Chale Chalo' used in US election!

In a bid to muster support for Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's nominee for the US presidential election, a remix of 'Chale Chalo' from the Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan (2001) has been released to woo Indian-American voters.

The track, 'Chale chalo, chale chalo, Biden ko vote do, Biden ki jeet ho, unki haar haan', has been rendered by Silicon Valley-based singer Titli Banerjee and released by Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria. The makers describe it to be a "war-fighting song, which draws from the energy of Indian celebrations." They hope it will inspire the electorate to "awaken" and vote for Biden.

Lagaan was not only a blockbuster for its storyline, but a classic for its songs that spoke of patriotism, and it won immense appreciation from across the country and even abroad.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of one of the most popular Hollywood classics, Forrest Gump. The film is expected to release during Christmas 2020.

