Now, BMC's vehicle towing charges, too, hit the roof

Of the 118 vehicles not released yet, owners will have to shell out fines for each day of delay

Since Sunday, the civic body has managed to tow 243 vehicles that were found parked within a 500-metre radius of public parking lots. Pic /Getty Images

Even the stiff opposition that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) faced for its steep parking fines has not been able to deter it from imposing some more fines in this regard. Since Sunday, the civic body has towed 243 vehicles that were found parked within a 500-metre radius of public parking lots and have levied heavy towing charges, implemented last week."

However, the issue that the BMC is facing now is that 118 unreleased vehicles have occupied space in the public parking lots. These include 52 two-wheelers, eight three-wheelers and 58 four-wheelers. Most of the unreleased vehicles belong to people from Zone IV, which includes Bandra and Andheri West, as they are yet to pay their fines.

Civic sources said by releasing 58 vehicles on Tuesday alone, they collected a revenue of Rs 519,460. For the same they collected R1,70,340 on Monday and Rs 1,80,000 on Sunday, taking the total of three days to Rs 8,69,800.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a civic official said, "Vehicles parked within a 500-metre radius of public parking lots are being towed. They are kept either at the nearest parking space or at the ward office."

The official also pointed out that for each day of delay in taking back the vehicle, owners would have to pay fines.



In case of a heavy vehicle, the per-day-delay fine is Rs 275, which can go up to R11,000 over and above the original penalty of Rs 15,000. Similarly, for medium motor vehicles such as buses the delay fine is Rs 220, which can go up to a maximum of Rs 8,800 over and above the original fine of Rs 11,000. The same for light motor vehicles would be Rs 170 per day which can go up to a maximum of Rs 6800 in additional to the original penalty of Rs 10,000. Three wheelers would have to pay a Rs 140 per-day-delay penalty which can go up to a maximum of Rs 5,600 apart from the original charge of Rs 8,000. In case of two-wheelers, the per-day charge is Rs 110, which can go up to a maximum of Rs 8,300 over and above the Rs 5,000 original fine.

Through a statement issued to the media, civic authorities further said that if the vehicles were not taken back in a month's time, then they would be auctioned.

