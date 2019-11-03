Now, India gets new map

New Delhi: India has got a new map. The Centre has notified geographical boundaries of newly carved Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. According to today’s notification, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will constitute all districts of the former state except Kargil and Leh, which will form the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The government released the maps of newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting nine UTs and 28 states. On the recommendation of the Parliament, the President Ram Nath Kovind effectively dismantled Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and gave assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been reorganised as the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the new Union Territory of Ladakh on October 31, 2019, a statement of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

