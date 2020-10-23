Now, plays head to your small screen

Originally a stage show, Makarand Deshpande's Sir Sir Sarla, which explores the complex relationship between a professor and his students, is set to première on Zee Theatre on Tata Sky. Deshpande, who also doubles up as director of the long-running play, is certain that the development will take the narrative to a larger audience.

"Showcasing the play on a new platform will help us reach more consumers. We have been performing Sir Sir Sarla since 2001, and in both, Marathi and Gujarati," says the director, who features alongside Aahana Kumra, Sanjay Dadhich and Anjum Sharma.

Having collaborated with different actors when performing the play on various occasions, Deshpande says the changing dynamics between actors often makes each edition more enjoyable. "Initially, Sonali Kulkarni played Sarla, Rajendra Gupta played Palekar sir, and Anurag Kashyap played Phanidhar. I recall, we needed Anurag to look angry in one scene. At the time, one of his films was stuck at the censor board. I asked him about it to bring out that anger for the scene, and the magic he created on stage was a result of that. His connection with Sonali's character was so impactful that people cried while watching it. Whenever his film would be stuck, he would take part in the play. Now, this new lot brings their own personalities to the characters."

Elated that the development implies that the show will reach those viewers who will be apprehensive about heading to theatres in the wake of the pandemic, Kumra says, "Maybe, post the pandemic, we will meet again, hug each other, and watch the play in theatres, and cry and laugh together. There are many facets of Sarla that stay with me, given that I have invested in the character for a while. "

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news