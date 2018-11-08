Now, vet association slams Maharashtra state over tigress Avni (T1)'s killing

national

Trouble for state government and forest department (FD) over tigress T1's killing is not yet over. Now, a veterinary association has written a letter to the state FD, terming the killing a serious breach and violation of the Veterinary Council Act, because a non-veterinary person shot the big cat.

On November 6, Pashu Chikitsak Mahasangh - Veterinary Council Association wrote to the chief wildlife warden of Maharashtra, who is also the principal chief conservator of forests, alleging a breach of the Veterinary Council Act 1984, Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945, and Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

The letter, a copy of which is with mid-day, states: "[There has been] a very serious breach of section 30(b) of the Veterinary Council Act, as the order to tranquillise the tigress and her cubs has been entrusted to a private hunter [Nawab Shafat Ali Khan], who is not a registered veterinarian... Even more shockingly, it is being reported that the darting and shooting was done by one Mr Asghar [Khan's son]... It has been claimed that this was done at a distance of 10 metres from the tigress. No vet was present... The whole exercise, as reported, seems to be extremely unscientific and illegal."

"Furthermore, it is a clear violation of the law to issue orders [that] authorise unregistered individuals to handle or use Scheduled H and/or Schedule X drugs used for tranquillising... We are really disappointed that your office has issued orders that are in violation of existing laws. We insist... [you] request the services of registered veterinarians to tranquillise the cubs," added the letter written by Dr Chirantan Kadian, president of the Mahasangh.

SWAT writes to PCCF

On October 28, the Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT), a Bengaluru-based NGO, too had shot off a letter to the chief wildlife warden of Maharashtra (also the PCCF). SWAT claims it has sent a notice under section 55 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, stating an offence under the Act has been committed/is being committed by people involved in the T1 operation.

