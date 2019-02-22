Now, walk straight to Bandra Fort through the promenade

national

Civic body proposes extension of Bandra promenade so pedestrians don't have to step on the road

A pathway will be created by connecting the two gardens towards the Bandra Fort end of the promenade. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

Imagine being able to walk down the Bandra Bandstand promenade right up to the Bandra Fort - that's what the civic body plans to let you do with the proposed extension of the promenade.

While the alignment of the 300 metre-long extension is yet to be finalised, civic officials from H West ward said that the project aims to connect the Bandstand promenade beginning from opposite Mannat, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence, right up to the entrance of the Bandra Fort. Civic officials said that there are two gardens towards the fort end of the promenade that lie unattended, owing to being disconnected from the promenade. "We will create a pathway and interconnect these two gardens so that people will no longer have to walk on the road to reach the fort," said H V Javeed, executive engineer of H West ward.

Walk along the sea

Civic officials said that they will also demolish two sheds at the end of the existing promenade - including one meant for Ganapati immersions - and will begin constructing the pathway, parallel to B J Road.

"We will first construct a path that will go through one BMC-run garden, continue around the outer side of Cafe Sea Side before connecting it to the second garden. The path will then end opposite Taj Lands End near the entrance of Bandra Fort," said a civic official working on the project.

After the walkway has been constructed, Javeed said that a beautification project will also be taken up. This will involve landscaping of the area, making seating arrangement and illuminating the sides of the walkway.

"We are trying to create additional public space. Once the project is completed, people will be able to enjoy an uninterrupted walk up to the Bandra Fort with a view of the sea," said Sharad Ugade, assistant municipal commissioner of H West ward.

Apart from finalising the alignment, the BMC will need approvals from several authorities and will thus apply to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and the Maritime Board next week. Since there is not much construction work involved, the approvals are expected soon and work on the project is likely to begin by April and conclude in close to 45 days.

Bandra Fort beautification

Meanwhile, the H West officials are set to begin work on the Rs 30 crore project involving the beautification of Bandra Fort after receiving the MCZMA's approval earlier this month. The project includes a cycling track, landscaping, improving illumination around the fort and providing recreational spaces for senior citizens.

