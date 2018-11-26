Now you can enjoy a round of rummy with Sunny Leone

bollywood

Sunny Leone partners with online casino game, to meet winners every month

Sunny Leone. Pic/Instagram

After launching a line of cosmetics and a production house, Sunny Leone has now partnered with a game developing company to launch an online casino game. While the offering allows players to try their hand at the card game, winners also stand a chance to enjoy a round of rummy with Leone.

She says it was primarily the opportunity to meet fans that made her greenlight the alliance, when Anuj Tandon, CEO of the gaming firm, approached her with the concept.

"I find different avenues to interact with my fans. The company decided to select winners every month, who will have the opportunity to play the game with me."

