NRC: Assam BJP seeks more time for filing objections

CPI-M activists take part in a rally against the NRC draft. Pic/PTI

The Assam unit of BJP has appealed to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to extend by a month the time fixed for filing objections to the published draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The BJP-led Assam government on July 30, published the complete draft of the NRC which included the names of 2,89,83,677 out of a total of 3,29,91,384 applicants. The draft excluded 40,07,707 applicants' names due to some discrepancies.

30 July

Day the final draft of the NRC was published

