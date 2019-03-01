NSCI blames e-voting service provider for failed election

national

NSCI Mumbai will hold its election today. File pic

Even as the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) readies to conduct its Mumbai elections today, the posh club has locked horns with the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), blaming it for the failed polls on February 17. NSCI wrote to NSDL, which was the e-voting service provider for the polling scheduled last month, stating that it had failed to provide end-to-end solution for the polls. Vijay Advani, club secretary, wrote: "It was complete failure of the service provider [NSDL]. The firm should own it."

NSCI is already divided, with members dissatisfied with the way the current management has run the club. While the club's Delhi elections were held on February 10, as scheduled, the Mumbai polls were a failure due to technical issues with the electronic voting machines that were used for the first time. However, members have alleged that this was yet another ploy by the management to hold on to power and delay the elections. In order to clarify its stand, a few days earlier, the club management circulated its letter to the NSDL among the members.

Jayantilal Shah, NSCI president, said, "False and baseless messages were being circulated that the club management deliberately delayed the election. To make things clear, the letter written to NSDL expressing displeasure by management was circulated among the members." However, an NSDL official said, "The router could not connect to the tablets installed for the polls. Weak signals at the venue of election were the reason behind the technical glitches." "The elections had to be rescheduled due to technical glitches that occurred at the venue. We had no role in it. Our systems were perfectly fine. There is no point in putting the blame on us; our priority is to complete the election on March 1."

14,500

No. of NSCI voters from Mumbai

60 members

Strength of the committee across Delhi and Mumbai

Six

No. of committee members to be elected from Mumbai

