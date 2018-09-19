NSUI: Delhi University students union President gave fake papers to get admission

national

The ABVP, however, said the university allowed Delhi University Students' Union president Ankiv Baisoya's admission after due verification of document submitted by him

Representational picture

The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has alleged that newly elected Delhi University Students' Union president Ankiv Baisoya of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had submitted fake documents to gain admission in the varsity.

The ABVP, however, said the university allowed Baisoya's admission after due verification of document submitted by him. The NSUI released a letter from Thiruvalluvar University sent in response to a communication from the student's body. It stated that the BA certificate submitted by Baisoya from the university was fake.

The NSUI said Baisoya had presented a mark-sheet for taking admission in MA (Buddhist Studies), but the Thiruvalluvar University clearly refused to have enrolled a student of such name and a mark-sheet of that serial number was not in their record.

"Delhi University gave admission to Ankiv Baisoya after due verification of its documents. Even today DU has all the right to verify documents of any student enrolled in university. But it's not the job of NSUI to provide certificates to any person," the ABVP said.

