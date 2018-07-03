NSUI files police complaint against Amit Shah

The National Students Union of India said that similar complaints had been filed against Shah in 100 districts across 28 states on Tuesday

Amit Shah

The Congress' NSUI student wing filed a police complaint here on Tuesday against BJP President Amit Shah accusing him of "criminal activities".

The National Students Union of India said that similar complaints had been filed against Shah in 100 districts across 28 states on Tuesday.

"Lawlessness is taking over our country as thugs and criminals are literally killing with impunity under the protection of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"There is an attempt to reincarnate Amit Shah -- a street thug -- as a modern-day Chanakya, but we will not allow this to happen. The NSUI will continue to raise his criminality in front of the Indian public," Congress Joint Secretary and NSUI Incharge Ruchi Gupta told the media outside the Parliament Street police station where she lodged the complaint.

The NSUI complaint alleged that the BJP chief had directed police to "orchestrate the encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh" and that he took money from businessmen to "eliminate" him.

The students' body also accused Shah of carrying out surveillance on a woman when he was the Gujarat Home Minister, and pointed out that the BJP leader was a Director of the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank that accepted a whopping Rs 745.59 crore in five days after the November 2016 demonetisation.

The NSUI also questioned what it called the "mysterious" death of Special Court presiding officer Brijgopal Harikishan Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin shootout case.

