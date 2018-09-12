NTR Biopic: Rana Daggubati's first look as N.Chandrababu Naidu is out

regional-cinema

The makers of NTR biopic have revealed the first look of Rana Daggubati, who will be playing the role of Nara Chandrababu Naidu is out, and it looks captivating.

Rana Daggubati in NTR poster/Picture courtesy: @ranadaggubati

Rana Daggubati revealed the first look of his character, Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu from his upcoming flick, NTR Biopic, and we must say, it's uncanny resemblance to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has already taken the internet by storm.

the actor shared his first look at the politician on Twitter stating: "#RanaChandraBabuNaidu Shri N.ChandraBabuNaidu 1984 [sic]"

Nara Chandrababu Naidu is an Indian politician who has been Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since 2014. The 64-year-old is the first chief minister of the state since it was divided. Naidu married NTR's third daughter in 1980.

Drawn to politics at an early age as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Chandragiri Constituency in 1978, Naidu got the chance to show his political skills in August 1984, when Nadendla Bhaskara Rao staged a coup against NTR. He rallied the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) MLAs together, and paraded them before the President of India. NTR was reinstated as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh 31 days later.

Impressed with his manoeuvres, NTR also appointed Naidu as the General Secretary of the party. Later, Chandrababu played an important role in the TDP after Rao's coup attempt. When NTR married Lakshmi Parvathi, Naidu took over the TDP legislative party in a Coup and became Chief Minister Of United Andhra Pradesh.

Rana Daggubati plays a pivotal role in the biopic! The film is slated to release in 2019 and also stars Vidya Balan as NTR's wife, and Nandamuri Balakrishna as NTR.

