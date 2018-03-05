Number of persons committing suicide on an increase in Kerala

A total of 12,988 persons committed suicide in Kerala during the past 20 months, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday

A total of 12,988 persons committed suicide in Kerala during the past 20 months, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. The number of persons committing suicide was on an increase, Vijayan said, adding that out of the total persons who ended life, 2,946 were women and 401 children.

The Chief Minister, however, did not disclose the details of the previous years. A total of 850 persons ended life due to indebtedness and financial problems, Vijayan said in a written reply to M Vincent (Cong). Due to illness 2325 persons ended life, Vijayan said.

Records revealed that family problem was the major cause for suicides, he said, adding 4,178 persons were in this list.

