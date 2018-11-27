Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana in Ekta Kapoor's next

bollywood

Nushrat Bharucha confirms she will feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming comedy to roll in December

Nushrat Bharucha, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor

Eight years after she collaborated with Ekta Kapoor on Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Nushrat Bharucha tells mid-day that she is set to return to the producer's fold. Kapoor's upcoming quirky drama will see her pair alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

"After working with Ekta in the past, this is a homecoming of sorts for me. I am excited to work with Ayushmann for this comedy entertainer. Interestingly, this year has been [favourable] for strong content-driven films; and this film will, hopefully, continue this tide," Bharucha tells mid-day, further referring to the script by debutant director Raaj Shaandilyaa — who has previously written Jabariya Jodi, Welcome Back and Bhoomi — as one that is "supremely entertaining".

A spokesperson from production house, Balaji Telefilms says the film will roll in the first week of December. Both Bharucha and Khurrana have been part of much-loved comedies. The former delivered the sleeper hit, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Khurrana has been part of films like Badhaai Ho and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

