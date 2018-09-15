Search

Nushrat Bharucha: Hope to pick up Rajkummar Rao's spontaneity

Sep 15, 2018, 08:30 IST | Mohar Basu

Nushrat Bharucha on reuniting with her first co-star Rajkummar Rao for Turram Khan

Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao

Life has come a full circle for Nushrat Bharucha, who is set to reunite with her first co-star Rajkummar Rao in Turram Khan. The duo had previously featured in Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). "Recently, we bumped into each other on a flight to Ahmedabad and this film was locked at that time. We couldn't stop screaming at the excitement of reuniting," laughs Bharucha.

Pointing out that Rao has come a long way since their last outing, the actor says she is looking forward to feed off his creative energy for the Hansal Mehta-directed venture. "I want to pick up his ability to be spontaneous. He brings an earthen flavour to his performances."

In a departure from their previous gritty dramas that include Shahid (2013) and Omerta (2017), among others, Mehta and Rao's next is a social comedy. Having explored light-hearted comedies so far, Bharucha says the genre will be a change of pace for her too. "It's a fun film, which is an unusual territory for Hansal sir.

It will be a different ballgame for me, too. I play a simpleton from Uttar Pradesh, unlike the conniving b**ch that I essayed in my previous films. Hansal sir has the knack for culling out honest performances from his actors. I want to match his vision and create an interesting graph for my part." The film is expected to go on floors by the end of November.

