Nushrat Bharucha: Industry has started looking at me differently

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a new-age love triangle set with a 'bromance' twist, released on February 23, and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark



Nushrat Bharucha

Actress Nushrat Bharucha, who is basking in the success of her last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, says people in the film industry have started looking at her differently. "Industry has already started looking at me differently. And that difference is of belief. I can feel a sense of belief in me," Nushrat said in a statement.

On her success, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress said: "When you have been persistent for as long as I have been, you have to exercise a certain amount of caution, but I want to do everything. I wish there were 48 hours in a day and 14 days in a week."

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a new-age love triangle set with a 'bromance' twist, released on February 23, and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Film expert Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Truly unstoppable. 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' marches into Rs. 100 crore club... Second film to cross Rs. 100 crore mark in 2018, after 'Padmaavat'."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever