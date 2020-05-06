Nushrat Bharucha's on point stance on social media is one you cannot afford to ignore

Actress Nushrat Bharucha has been in the industry for quite some time and with lots of films to her credit, the actress was quite applauded for her role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. While some of her films have done amazingly well at the box office, Nushrat has been working with some really good actors. And not just her acting prowess, Nushrat has also time and again made heads turn on the red carpet and also taken the internet by storm, be it her holiday pictures or the high slit gown picture, the Dream Girl actress has been doling out some amazing goals.

On social media, while we see Nushrat often giving fans a sneak-peek into her simple yet beautiful life, the actress also inspires them in many ways. From posting pictures with her fashion game on point to spending some quality time with her loved ones, Nushrat is undefeated when it comes to doling out fashion and life goals. While the actress often indulges in some fun activities in the virtual space, she totally connects with her fans. And going by her vacation pictures, we can say that she is living one amazing life.

Workwise Nushrat has had a series of hits in her filmography and next she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the movie Chhalaang and after that, she will also be seen in Hurdang.

