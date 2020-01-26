Nushrat Bharucha's wrap skirt is the new fad among fashionistas! Shop here

Nushrat Bharucha is known in tinsel town for her chic fashion choices. The actress is a fashionista and keeps giving us fashion goals through her outfits. Recently, she was clicked at the pre-wedding cocktail party of designer Sonaakshi Raaj and Nikhil Merani at a popular restaurant in Juhu. Raveena Tandon, Srishty Rode, Mandana Karimi, Kriti Kharbanda, Karan Wahi, Sonal Chauhan and a host of other Bollywood and television celebrities attended the bash. However, Nushrat stood out from the crowd with her dress.

For the event, Nushrat looked like a stunner in her white crop top and a wrap-around skirt. She kept her look stylish with her white handbag and pink high heels. She kept her hair open which completed her look. Now, you can step out in style and nail your next outing just like Nushrat. Take a look at some amazing dresses on Amazon.

Cotton Jaipuri Wrap Around Elegant Printed Skirt:

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress from Amazon. You can wear it at any festival and party because the look is both contemporary and trendy. Pair it with a gorgeous kurta to complete the look. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 315 only. Shop here.

Exotic India Wrap-Around Long Skirt with Printed Flowers

Tuck in your favourite white shirt into this beautiful feminine skirt. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 721 only. Shop here.

Women's Wrap Midi Skirt

Made with 100 per cent Rayon, it is naturally breathable and drapes beautifully. The material ensures unrestricted movement whether you are going bowling or partying with your friends. Buy this Women's Wrap Midi Skirt at a discounted price of Rs 489. Shop here

Short Skirt for Women





This short skirt flaunts hand-block print work. This short and vintage style skirt looks really chic, and being handcrafted in India, this skirt has a unique finish. Buy this skirt at an affordable price of Rs 299. Shop here

