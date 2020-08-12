Nushrratt Bharuccha: I just feel like I'm going to wake up tomorrow morning to another bad news

2020 has been a testing year for the whole world. There have been multiple instances of catastrophes and crisis. Amid this, Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about how she feels she'll wake up to a bad news tomorrow too, and what is her coping mechanism during these tough and tumultuous times.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Dream Girl actress said, "I just feel like I'm going to wake up tomorrow morning to another bad news. It has just become a state of mind and social media is a reflection of that. So they're basically telling you what all is happening out there but the fact that this is actually happening is toxic in itself. I don't think if we don't know about it, we'll be able to out run it."

She added, "Watching the same news repeatedly definitely makes things worse. So, it's your social media you've the option to stay away from if you think it's getting toxic for you." She then revealed that one word that she has discovered during these hard times.

"The word that I've discovered in a new way is 'cope'. We already had mental health issues and with this, it kind of erupted even more. And it's difficult to suddenly just become happy. I don't think just by being happy you'll be okay with everything that's happening," she stated.

Bharuccha has been acting in films for the last 14 years. She acted in movies like Jai Santoshi Maa and Kal Kissne Dekha but fame happened with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. She then acted in a series of successful films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl.

She's now gearing up for a film called Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao, produced by Ajay Devgn, and directed by Hansal Mehta.

