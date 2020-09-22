Nusrat Jahan seeks police help after video chat app uses her photo without consent
A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said its cyber cell has started a probe into the matter
Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Monday approached the Kolkata Police after a video chat application allegedly used her photo without her consent for its online promotion.
In a tweet tagging Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, she shared a screenshot of the advertisement, and said she would seek legal action.
"This is totally unacceptable -- using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally," Ms Jahan tweeted.
This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. ðÂÂÂ@CPKolkata https://t.co/KBgXLwSjR4— Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) September 21, 2020
A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said its cyber cell has started a probe into the matter.
