Nusrat Jahan visits Basirhat, interacts with people of her constituency

Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan, who often shares photos from her life on social media recently visited her Lok Sabha constituency Basirhat in Kolkata. The 29-year-old actress-turned-politician has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices.

On Thursday, Nusrat visited her Lok Sabha constituency Basirhat and met with the people and took stock of the law and order situation. The new-age political leader was seen interacting with the young and old of Basirhat and even posing for a photo with young girls.

Nusrat, who has been making headlines ever since she won her seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections was also seen hugging an old lady and interacting with the police officials of the constituency. Taking to Instagram, Nusrat shared photos from her visit and captioned it: back to my responsibilities.. to my extended family in BASIRHAT.. taking stock of law and order situation.

Recently, Nusrat, who was admitted to the ICU of Apollo Gleneagles hospital following respiratory distress on Sunday night, was discharged on Monday evening. The actor-turned-politician was taken to the hospital at around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday with breathing problems. A medical team was formed for her treatment.

"She has an asthma problem and uses an inhaler. But the problem became a bit serious on Sunday, and using inhaler was not enough. She is completely fine now," the source told IANS. After Jahan was admitted to the ICU, reports started floating around that she either had a drug overdose, a drug allergy or had consumed a large number of sleeping pills.

The post which was shared a day ago has garnered over 40,000 likes and counting. Nusrat Jahan won the seat from the Basirhat parliamentary constituency this year.

