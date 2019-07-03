Nusrat Jahan's wedding reception: All that you must know

national

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends. Their wedding reception will take place in Kolkata on July 4

Nusrat Jahan with her husband Nikhil Jain. Pic/Instagram Nusrat Jahan

Bengali actress and newly-elected MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan recently tied a knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. Nusrat Jahan has been making headlines ever since she won her seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections.

The 29-year-old actress-turned-politician has been invited as a special guest by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to its Rath Yatra in Kolkata on July 4. The event coincides with Jahan's wedding reception day. Nusrat took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and followers.

Nusrat Jahan will be hosting her wedding reception in Kolkata on July 4, 2019, and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to make the reception a memorable one. Jahan is personally inviting eminent guests and is also taking special care of the dessert which includes a special sweet from Basirhat and Bengali cuisine.

For her wedding reception, a beautifully crafted sewing-themed invite has been sent to film directors and actors that Nusrat has worked with. The guest list also includes important names from the field of politics besides family and friends. The wedding reception will be held at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata.

Without revealing the theme of the evening, a close associate of Nusrat told IANS, "The cuisine is a mix of Italian, Bengali, pure vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The vegetarian section is being planned carefully keeping her in-laws' (who are Jains) guest list in mind.

The close associate also said, "Nusrat has a sweet tooth so she is taking special care of the Desserts. Special Makha Sandesh from Basirhat is a part of the menu along with several sweets fused with mangoes."

The guest list includes prominent names such as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior Trinamool Congress leaders like Partha Chatterjee, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, Abhishek Banerjee and also eminent industrialists of Kolkata. Besides these, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor-cum-MP Dev Adhikari, actor Jeet, the entire family of Moon Moon Sen, Swastika Mukherjee, director Birsa Dasgupta, Srijit Mukherji and an array of celebrities are likely to attend the gala reception.

Last but not least, Nusrat Jahan's best friend forever (BFF) actor-MP Mimi Chakraborty will also grace the special occasion.

During her wedding, Nusrat looked mesmerising in a white off-shoulder wedding dress paired with a flowing net veil. She completed her look with traditional red bangles and funky black shades. Her hubby was seen donning a classic black suit with a white shirt and a black bow tie.

The wedding took place on Wednesday at the Six Place Kapalankya, a luxury resort located in Milas, 84 km from Bodrum. Nusrat, 29, was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when they got acquainted last year. Jain is a former student of MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School. After studying management at the University of Warwick, he worked as a consultant in a UK-based multi-national company.

