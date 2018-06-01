NY meeting paves way for Donald Trump-Kim summit
Talks on preparing a summit are also under way in S'pore and Korean border
Kim Yong Chol (left) with Mike Pompeo (centre) in New York. Pics/AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo resumed talks in New York yesterday with a top North Korean official as the pair work to salvage next month's nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Kim Yong Chol, considered the North Korean leader's right-hand man, is the most senior official from Pyongyang to visit the United States in 18 years. He and Pompeo shook hands and began their talks over breakfast, with four people on each side. US President Donald Trump told reporters he expects Gen Kim to come to Washington DC on Friday and deliver a letter from Kim Jong-un.
The president said he "looks forward" to reading the letter, and that talks are going "very well" between the two sides. The US has been demanding that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons programme amid reports that it is close to being able to launch a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the US.
Russian FM invites Kim Jong Un to Moscow
Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Pyongyang invited Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, Moscow said, during the first meeting between the head of the state and a Russian official. "Come to Russia, we'll be very happy to see you," Lavrov told Kim.
US imposes metal tariffs on allies
The US said it will impose harsh tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, Canada, Mexico — another move sure to anger Washington's trading partners. The announcement by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was sure to cast a long shadow over a meeting of finance ministers from the world's Group of Seven top economies that opens in Canada. Ross said talks with the EU had failed to reach a satisfactory agreement to convince Washington to continue the exemption from the tariffs imposed in March.
