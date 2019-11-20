Nysa Devgan proves that the tie dye trend is here to stay! Shop here

Nysa Devgan, the star kid who is considered no less than a fashionista, was snapped with mum Kajol at the Mumbai airport. While Kajol was seen wearing an ethnic outfit, Nysa Degan's casual attire grabbed a lot of attention. The teenager was seen sported a te-die t-shirt, which she paired with basic blue denim. Nysa carried this now-in-trend t-shirt with the utmost ease. Take a look!

Nysa Devgan at Mumbai airport/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Tie-Dye Regular Fit Top:

Soft, easy and relaxed- this must-have ombre dyed t-shirt in pastel colour features a v-neckline and short sleeves. Get this one at the discounted prices only on Amazon. You can buy this only for Rs 649 on Amazon. Shop here.

This image is taken from Amazon for representational purpose only

Tie-Dye tank top:

Super light, drapey and a summery tank top in pastel colour featuring ombre dyeing and round scooped neckline. You can buy this at the discounted price of Rs 798 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Choker Neck Tie Dye T-Shirt:

This stylish choker neck top with tie-dye print will make you look extremely fashionable. Wear this to you next casual outing and make the heads turn wherever you go! Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 999 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Tie-dye knotted crop top:

Forever 21 women's knotted tie-dye boxy tee is a perfect combination of casual and party wear. Pair this one with a denim jacket and chunky earrings, and you are all set to rock the next party you have to attend. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 855 only. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates