Nysa Devgan proves that the tie dye trend is here to stay! Shop here
Nysa Devgan was spotted with mum Kajol at Mumbai airport, and the star kid opted for a trendy casual look during the outing.
Nysa Devgan, the star kid who is considered no less than a fashionista, was snapped with mum Kajol at the Mumbai airport. While Kajol was seen wearing an ethnic outfit, Nysa Degan's casual attire grabbed a lot of attention. The teenager was seen sported a te-die t-shirt, which she paired with basic blue denim. Nysa carried this now-in-trend t-shirt with the utmost ease. Take a look!
Nysa Devgan at Mumbai airport/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah
Tie-Dye Regular Fit Top:
Soft, easy and relaxed- this must-have ombre dyed t-shirt in pastel colour features a v-neckline and short sleeves. Get this one at the discounted prices only on Amazon. You can buy this only for Rs 649 on Amazon. Shop here.
This image is taken from Amazon for representational purpose only
Tie-Dye tank top:
Super light, drapey and a summery tank top in pastel colour featuring ombre dyeing and round scooped neckline. You can buy this at the discounted price of Rs 798 only on Amazon. Shop here.
Choker Neck Tie Dye T-Shirt:
This stylish choker neck top with tie-dye print will make you look extremely fashionable. Wear this to you next casual outing and make the heads turn wherever you go! Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 999 only on Amazon. Shop here.
Tie-dye knotted crop top:
Forever 21 women's knotted tie-dye boxy tee is a perfect combination of casual and party wear. Pair this one with a denim jacket and chunky earrings, and you are all set to rock the next party you have to attend. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 855 only. Shop here.
Kajol and Nysa Devgan were spotted at Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs. While Kajol opted for a pretty floral ethnic wear, Nysa was snapped wearing a white crop top, which she paired with basic blue denim during the outing. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Speaking about her daughter Nysa Devgan, Kajol responded to the question of her making a Hindi film debut in a media interaction. Kajol replied to the media by saying that media and other people should give her a break and some space.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol are often seen talking about how kids suffer a lot due to the star status of their parents. For the unversed, Nysa Devgan has been time and again trolled by the netizens for the choice of her clothes too!
Ajay Devgn also stated in a media interaction that he and his wife are stars, therefore, he understands they will be scrutinised at some point. However, he said, Ajay finds it inappropriate when his kids go through the same level of judgement.
Sharing Nysa Devgan's career plans, Kajol said: "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams."
Kajol was last seen onscreen in 'Helicopter Eela' which didn't do well at the box-office. Now, the actress is all set to work with husband Ajay Devgn in Tanhani: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol will play Savitribai Malusare in the historical film.
Releasing on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will clash at the box-office with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.
Kajol and Nysa Devgan were spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. We have pictures
