Nysa opens up on her bond with mother Kajol in 'Quarantine tapes': She's way more chill than me

Happily married for the past 19 years, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been an inspiration to many. With two lovely kids - daughter Nysa and son Yug - both actors have managed to strike a perfect balance between their personal and professional lives. The duo is extremely protective about their kids, and their love for their family is evident.

Recently, Kajol and Nysa spoke about their relationship, how similar they are to each other and more in a new video shared by Kajol. Titled "Quarantine Tapes", the video is a montage of Nysa and Kajol’s public appearances, selfies, home videos and vacation pictures. The video features glimpses of Kajol and Nysa, starting from when Nysa was a baby to her present 17-year-old self. We can hear Nysa’s voiceover, talking about being a star-kid, how her parents protected her from the paparazzi, the advice she got from daddy, Ajay Devgn and her rapport with her mother, Kajol. Nysa started off by saying that she is "still trying to figure out" her real self, "Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents made me pretty much blind to it."

She said, "One of the pieces of advice that my dad gave me was my silence made me complicit. He always made me believe that I can do anything if I work hard for it. I always feel that whatever I do, it reflects back on my parents and my every mood is under a magnifying glass. Honestly for all the haters out there, there are so many people who say such nice, sweet things about me that I don’t even feel like I really deserve."

Speaking about the bond she shares with her mother, Nysa said, "I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter.”

To this, Kajol says, "My relationship with Nysa started as her over anxious mother. You know we've gone through 'Let's scream at each other all day' kind of phases. I think we've settled down now into a comfortable, chilled out relationship with each other."

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Quarantine Tapes. Quarantine Tapes with my baby! Thank you @pearlmalik22 for doing this! (sic)".

Kajol shares a deep bond with her daughter, and regularly shares her pictures on her Instagram handle. Recently, the My Name Is Khan actress shared an adorable picture of Nysa calling her a "happy pill". "In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank you for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore," Kajol wrote along with the pictures.

Meanwhile, in a previous interaction, Kajol talked about Nysa's career plans, saying: "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams."

