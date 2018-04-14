October box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan's film earns 5.01 crore

Shoojit Sircar's unconventional and unusual film, October, starring Varun Dhawan and debutante Banita Sandhu is beautiful



Varun Dhawan in a still from the film, October

Shoojit Sircar's October starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu has been garnering a lot of appreciation from all quarters. The film which is a unique story of love has touched a lot of hearts with its soul-stirring storyline.

October has fared well at the box office on its first Friday earning 5.04 crore. With the genre and the release scale, the film has had a fair start and is expected to grow further.

With the positive word of mouth around the film, the bookings for the weekend have seen a rise. Talking about why Shoojit Sircar chose the commercial hero, Varun Dhawan to play Dan, he said, "We needed someone young and fresh, like 20 years old, so Varun Dhawan was not on my casting list at all. Also, I had not seen his films."

The Vicky Donor director also said it was very brave of Varun to act in an unconventional and unusual movie. "Good thing about Varun Dhawan, despite his success with films, for him to do this kind of film, an unusual and unconventional story, that is really brave," he said. Banita Sandhu, the debutante from Wales, is roped opposite Varun in the film and Shoojit also shared his reasons to cast a newbie.

"I wanted to cast absolutely fresh for this film. So when I met Banita, I saw someone who was very intelligent, her eyes were really expressive, and she didn't have to do too much to express, she did very little and it expressed a lot and that I would call acting. I felt in my gut and instinct that she was right.

"There is maturity in her in terms of thinking, and I thought she is right for the role," said Sircar.

