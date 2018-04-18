October box office collection: Varun Dhawan's film stays strong on weekdays

After a good weekend, all eyes were on how it performs on weekdays. the film earned approximately 2.7 crores on weekdays



Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu's film, October by Shoojit Sircar is doing a decent business at the Box Office. While the film minted Rs 5.01 crore on day 1 and collectively earned Rs. 12.51 crore in two days.

While the film did open to a warm response on Friday, what is interesting to see is that it's been steadily growing since then. TRade expert Amod Mehra credits this to positive word of mouth and Varun Dhawan's massive fan following.

After a good weekend, all eyes were on how it performs on weekdays. It's held very strongly on Monday and Tuesday and the trends suggest it only growing stronger with word of mouth.

Shoojit Sircar's unusual love story, small-budget romantic tale released merely in 1600 screens. With the collections being steadily in the range of 2.7-3 crores on weekdays there seems to be no stopping for this gem.

October was even lauded by Bollywood stalwarts Karan Johar and others.

Director and Producer, Karan Johar took to Twitter to congratulate his student of the year and wrote, " #October is absolutely beautiful... just beautiful....sucks you into its world and absorbs you completely...I felt like I was standing there with the characters and feeling their every beat and emotion....@ShoojitSircar and @writeonj are a genius team!"

Varun Dhawan's best friend Arjun Kapoor also wrote, "Very proud to be @Varun_dvn s friend always & even more so after what he s done in #October !!! Playing a flawed human being is a tough achievement to play it flawlessly is even tougher."

Her Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsse Pannu praise him and wrote, "Having watched #October only one word comes to my mind ¿Beautiful¿ and that¿s the feeling it leaves behind @ShoojitSircar and @writeonj you are a kickass combo! @Varun_dvn I have never seen u so effortless on screen before! @BanitaSandhu welcome to movies."

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also wrote, "Varun Dhawan delivers a nuanced n deeply layered performance in a Shoojit Sircar unique love story - October." October covers a lifetime as it battles with the emotions and the reality.

