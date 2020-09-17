Oddly marked social distancing circles under staircase, over two steps at railway station trigger meme fest

The oddly placed social distancing markers at one of the railway station in West Bengal. Pic/Twitter @MiishNottyAna

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, social media users can't stop laughing their hearts out at the circles that have been drawn at a railway station in West Bengal to maintain social distance.

While maintaining social distance and wearing face masks has become mandatory, these circles marked to maintain social distance at a railway station appear to be quite oddly placed, thus making it the 'talking point' among netizens.

In the pictures that have gone viral on social media, the circles appear to be placed around poles, while others were drawn underneath staircases or for that matter even right next to railway booths.

Twitter user Anamika, while sharing pics of the oddly-placed circles, wrote, "So these guys made circles in some station in West Bengal at awkward places to maintain Social distancing."

In one of the pictures, one can see a man standing awkwardly in one of the marked circles. Since being shared, the pictures have left netizens amused and has collected over 8,000 likes and nearly 2,100 retweets.



A man stands in an awkward position in the oddly marked circle

Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Don’t stamp the Crease !! stay inside Face with tears of joy," while a second user said, "I love the way this guy is posing." "Just to ensure that the travelling public "goes around in circles"!!!," read the third comment.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

I literally just found some more pics of him here itself ðÂÂÂ Adding them too!! ðÂÂ­ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/L271fGclSO — Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 12, 2020

Painting Contractor : What will you pay?

Railways: Depends on how many circles you paint!! Only condition is 1 meter spacing.



Painting contractor looting the Railways with impunity.



Check the Railway tracks if you have missed any circles ðÂÂÂ — Cakes (@mybakestory) September 14, 2020

Don’t stamp the Crease !! stay inside ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/aEAOiOa70B — Dr.NÄÂÄÂt FilesðÂÂÂ (@NeetFiles) September 12, 2020

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Momota di ke shashan mein

social distancing ke circles batenge ration mein — Netizen (@the_righty) September 12, 2020

Just to ensure that the travelling public "goes around in circles"!!! — Via Media (@ViaMedia8) September 16, 2020

Got it. This is bangaon junction — Ankit (@ankitmadhogaria) September 12, 2020

Viral tweet ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ — GENERALWICKED (@akamanishdhawal) September 12, 2020

When you are paid for making per circle and don't have space. — Kaun Snow (@kaunsnow1869) September 12, 2020

Hahahahahahahahahahaha... They had only one job though ðÂÂÂ — Shashi Kumar (@shashi8n) September 13, 2020

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news