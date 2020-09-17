Search

Oddly marked social distancing circles under staircase, over two steps at railway station trigger meme fest

Updated: 17 September, 2020 14:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Kolkata

In one of the pictures shared on Twitter, one can see a man standing awkwardly in one of the marked circles at the railway station

The oddly placed social distancing markers at one of the railway station in West Bengal. Pic/Twitter @MiishNottyAna
The oddly placed social distancing markers at one of the railway station in West Bengal. Pic/Twitter @MiishNottyAna

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, social media users can't stop laughing their hearts out at the circles that have been drawn at a railway station in West Bengal to maintain social distance.

While maintaining social distance and wearing face masks has become mandatory, these circles marked to maintain social distance at a railway station appear to be quite oddly placed, thus making it the 'talking point' among netizens.

In the pictures that have gone viral on social media, the circles appear to be placed around poles, while others were drawn underneath staircases or for that matter even right next to railway booths.

Twitter user Anamika, while sharing pics of the oddly-placed circles, wrote, "So these guys made circles in some station in West Bengal at awkward places to maintain Social distancing."

In one of the pictures, one can see a man standing awkwardly in one of the marked circles. Since being shared, the pictures have left netizens amused and has collected over 8,000 likes and nearly 2,100 retweets.

Social-Distance-WB
A man stands in an awkward position in the oddly marked circle

Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Don’t stamp the Crease !! stay inside Face with tears of joy," while a second user said, "I love the way this guy is posing." "Just to ensure that the travelling public "goes around in circles"!!!," read the third comment.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

First Published: 17 September, 2020 13:57 IST

