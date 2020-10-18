Odisha: Former MP's son among three dead as car falls into canal

Son of a former MP from Sambalpur was among three people who died after the car they were travelling in skidded off National Highway (NH) 16 and fell into a canal in Odisha's Cuttack district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Gopalpur on the outskirts of Cuttack city, said DCP Prateek Singh.

"A probe will be conducted by the Regional Transport Office to ascertain the circumstances under which the car skidded off the road and fell into the canal, leading to the death of all the three occupants," he added.

The deceased include Ankur Pradhan, son of former Sambalpur MP Amar Pradhan, Gautam Das of Gopalpur and his friend Parneet Madhapa of Hyderabad, Cuttack Sadar police station inspector Sudhansu Bhusan Jena said.

There was thin traffic on the highway stretch when the accident took place around 3 am, said police sources

Doctors at the SCB Medical College and Hospital said the three were brought dead to the medical establishment, he said.

CCTV footage shows the car hit a tree before falling into the canal, added police.

“Pradhan's 31-year-old son Ankur was set to get married but his death along with two of his friends is extremely unfortunate,” Congress leader Manas Choudhury said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever