Odisha govt announces financial assistance for ASHA workers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced ehancement of the one-time honorarium to Rs 20,000 and financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for ASHA workers in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced an one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 for purchasing umbrella, bicycle, almirah and rechargeable torchlight for ASHA workers. Over 47,000 ASHA workers engaged both in rural and urban Odisha will be benefited following the decision.

The government hiked the one-time honorarium to Rs 20,000 from Rs 10,000 under ASHA Abyahati Yojana. The ASHA workers will receive the honorarium amount under Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) after completing at least 10 years of service or get retired at the age of 62, said an official.

"Over 47,000 ASHA Karmis across Odisha deliver their services during all weather conditions. Realising their dedicated services, the Chief Minister announced that each ASHA will be provided with several facilities like steel almirah, ladies bicycle, chappal, umbrella and rechargeable torch. For this purpose, each will be provided with Rs 10,000 grant which will be remitted directly to their bank accounts," said Odisha Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Shalini Pandit.

ASHA workers are getting a monthly conditional remuneration of Rs 2,000 with effect from April 1 this year on discharging of five mandatory and four assured activities.

