Odisha: Married man rapes 8-year-old girl in Balasore

A married man allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl at Soro area in Balasore district on Sunday. The incident comes a day after a similar incident rocked Nilagiri area of the district, police said.

The girl was returning home from a community function at Kherana village on Saturday when a 48-year-old man allegedly dragged her to a lonely place and committed rape, police said.

On the basis of an FIR lodged by the girl's family on Sunday, the accused was arrested, they said adding further investigation is in progress. The accused was beaten up by villagers and he was admitted to a hospital, police said.

The incident came close on the heels of a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Nilagiri area of the

district on April 13.

The issue of the two rapes was raised in the state Assembly by the opposition parties on Monday.

