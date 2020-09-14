Odisha Minister tests COVID-19 positive, 7th such case in state

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Monday that he and his wife had tested coronavirus positive.

The Minister tweeted that he and his wife Sangeeta Dash were in home isolation and their condition was stable.

He also advised those who had come in contact with him in the last seven days to get themselves tested.

#Odisha School and Mass Education Minister #SamirRanjanDash said on Monday that he and his wife had tested #coronavirus positive.



The Minister tweeted that he and his wife Sangeeta Dash were in home isolation and their condition was stable.



Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/AemkzhbVrW — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 14, 2020

Dash is the seventh Minister in the state to have tested corona positive. Over 30 lawmakers, including three MPs, have also tested positive in the state.

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal too confirmed his corona positive status on Monday.

Earlier in the day, BJP's Odisha unit President Samir Mohanty said that he also tested positive and was hospitalised as per the advice of the doctors. Mohanty was admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Bhubaneswar.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever