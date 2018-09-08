Taapsee Pannu: Manmarziyaan offers woman's take on a love story

bollywood

Steering away from gender tropes, Taapsee Pannu credits director Anurag Kashyap for narrating Manmarziyaan from a female perspective

A still from Manmarziyaan

The tables have turned," declares Taapsee Pannu gleefully when we ask her about the interesting title that the makers of Manmarziyaan have chosen ahead of its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal starrer has been re-titled The Husband Material for the international audience.



Taapsee Pannu

Pannu, who plays the feisty Rumi in the Anurag Kashyap-directed film, says the new title reflects the feminist tone of the movie. Though a love triangle at heart, she states that Manmarziyaan is a departure from the typical love stories that are churned out in Bollywood. "Movies, especially love triangles, have treated women like tennis balls that keep yo-yoing between the men who are competing for her."



Anurag Kashyap

The actor adds that in narrating a story from the woman's perspective, the film beautifully showcases a role reversal of the genders. "It's a woman's take on a love story. She will decide who she wants to be with; if she doesn't like the man she is dating, she will leave him. Her reasons won't be questioned."

Apart from writer Kanika Dhillon, Pannu credits Kashyap for creating a universe where the woman is the "hero". "Anurag is supremely secure as a man. He respects women as stronger beings. One might not approve of his women characters, but his heroines can't be ignored. When he met me the first time for the film, he told me clearly, 'Tu mera hero hai'. In fact, I was the first one to be cast, basis which Abhishek and Vicky were cast."

