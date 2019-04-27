Official: Air India's operations hit globally due to technical glitch

national

According to an Air India official, the server was down since around 3 AM Saturday morning due to which the airline is unable to issue boarding passes to passengers at airports across the world

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Hundreds of Air India passengers were left stranded at several airports across the world due to a glitch in its check-in software, the airline said on Saturday. The airline's "server is down", an official said.

Air India flights affected as airline's SITA server is down all over India & overseas since 3:30 am. More details awaited. #Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Wl2hElACUU — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019

"SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered," the airline's spokesperson said. Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology. According to an Air India official, the server was down since around 3 AM Saturday morning due to which the airline is unable to issue boarding passes to passengers at airports across the world.

CMD Air India Ashwani Lohani says, "Air India System restored". Air India flights were affected since airline's SITA server was down all over India & overseas since 3:30 am. https://t.co/sETwuB489Z — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019

Many passengers complained on social media about being stranded at airports. A similar incident took place on June 23 last year when a technical glitch in the airline's check-in software delayed 25 of its flights across India.

Air India says its system has been restored now.

