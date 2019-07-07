Officials planning to relocate Malad wall collapse victims; locals refuse

national

Survivors of the recent Malad wall collapse tragedy can learn important lessons from the Ghatkopar building collapse 2017, whose residents were shipped off to Bhandup

Residents look for belongings that they can salvage at Pimpripada. Pics/Satej Shinde

It's been five days since the wall collapsed on the shanties of Pimpripada and Ambedkar Nagar in Malad East. The survivors have lost almost everything. They have been living with their neighbours, or sleeping on the leftover wooden slats, or staying at hospitals, where their family members have been admitted. Government officials are planning to relocate the families to Mahul.

The locals we met weren't aware of this decision, but when informed of it said that they weren't willing to move as their livelihood was in Malad. Most of the families mentioned that no politician or local corporator had come forward to help, but the families were being provided meals three times a day by a few social workers and NGOs.



Ankita Ravi Paithane and her father-in-law Bhimrao Paithane

When asked about compensation, they said they had filled up a form. However, most expressed concern as their identity proof and other important documents were washed away in the flood.

At Pimpripada

Yashwant Gaunak (58) stands on the leftover debris of his home. His daughter Priyanka (28) was severely injured and is undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital. While another survivor, Uday Indraneel Yadav (45), a truck driver, has lost everything except their ration card in the flood. His daughter Sandhya Yadav (15), a student at Queen's Mary School, who also lost her books, said, "I don't want to move from Malad. My school is here and I will be going to Std X soon." While Uday said, "We are living with our neighbours. No accommodation has been provided by the government till now."

Uday Indraneel Yadav with his daughter Sandhya (extreme right) at Pimpripada; Yashwant Gaunak at Pimpripada

In Ambedkar Nagar

The work to remove the debris and loose rocks at Ambedkar Nagar is currently going on. Many people have moved to adjacent shanties in the meantime. Ankita Ravi Paithane (25) sat on the only wooden sheet left over from her home. Her father-in-law Bhimrao Paithane (55), said, "My son Rahul (28) badly injured his leg, lost his six-year-old daughter, and his wife Shanta (26) is undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli. Their other daughter Pari (2) is admitted at Cooper Hospital with her grandmother Kanta (55), who fractured her hips." Ankita added, "Currently, we are living with our neighbours. My daughter Ravee (6) is living with her grandmother and my husband Ravi (28) is handling everything." The Paithanes have had to borrow clothes from their neighbours.

Nandlal Prasad Dushad (45), whose son Shivam (15) is badly injured, said, "We haven't lost any important papers, but we have lost our clothes and furniture." Ashok Gupta (47), another survivor, whose son Aman studies at the neighbouring AVM Academy, said they are not willing to move from Malad. Most people affected by the mishap at Ambedkar Nagar have moved back to their villages, unwilling to stake their lives on government promises.

The Shahs lost two family members when their building Siddhi Sai collapsed in Ghatkopar in 2017. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

